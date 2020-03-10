Coronavirus scare: No biometric attendance in Panchkula

Ahuja said that so far in the district, symptoms of corona virus were found in 26 outsiders, who were monitored and given treatment. (Express photo) Ahuja said that so far in the district, symptoms of corona virus were found in 26 outsiders, who were monitored and given treatment. (Express photo)

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja recently said that the Haryana government has issued instructions to the employees not to apply biometric attendance till 31 March 2020 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He says that all the employees of will have to mark their presence in the attendance register of the office. In this regard, a letter has been issued to all administrative secretaries, head of departments, divisional commissioners, boards, managing directors and chief administrators of corporations, sub-divisional officers and registrars of universities.

He said that keeping in mind the transmission capacity of the virus, it is necessary to implement all the measures to prevent it. Keeping this in mind, the government has decided not to apply biometric attendance.

Presiding over the meeting of officials of the Health Department in the auditorium at the mini secretariat, he said that so far in the district, symptoms of corona virus were found in 26 outsiders, who were monitored and given treatment. Out of these 14 persons have completed 28 days of surveillance, they have been sent home. Remaining 12 persons are also going to complete the monitoring period soon. He said that the condition of coronavirus is now under full surveillance in the district, so there is no need panic.

