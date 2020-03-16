Coronavirus scare: HC to take decision on further functioning today

The Bar Association Executive Committee Sunday evening advised the advocates to avoid coming to the premises of High Court unless there are any urgent, unavoidable circumstances. (File) The Bar Association Executive Committee Sunday evening advised the advocates to avoid coming to the premises of High Court unless there are any urgent, unavoidable circumstances. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday will take a decision regarding the functioning of the court in wake of the situation caused by spread of novel coronavirus.

“The meeting of the Hon’ble Administrative Committee of this court in scheduled to be held on March 16 at 9.30 am to consider the advisory issued by the Government of India and World Health Organisation in the wake of outbreak of Novel Coronovirus (COVID-19),” read a communication addressed by the Registrar General to the Secretary of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association.

The Bar Association on Friday had asked the high court administration to restrict functioning of the court to only hearing of urgent matters, which involve prayers for stay and bail. The letter addressed to Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and two other senior judges of the high court also requested the court to notify that only lawyers, who are to appear in a matter, are allowed inside court rooms.

In a notice issued on Sunday morning, the High Court as an intern precautionary measure allowed lawyers to seek adjournment in cases already listed on Monday. The lawyers were told to submit adjournment slips between 1 to 5 pm on Sunday itself, if they want to seek adjournment on Monday, adding the matters will be adjourned subject to agreement from both parties in the case.

The Bar Association Executive Committee Sunday evening advised the advocates to avoid coming to the premises of High Court unless there are any urgent, unavoidable circumstances.

“Further, the lawyers may advice their clients not to visit the court unless their presence is directed by the court,” said a resolution passed by the Executive Committee, adding no adverse orders will be passed by the courts in case of non-presence of any parties on Monday as “directed by the Chief Justice”. The Executive Committee also decided to provide hand sanitizers at adequate places of entry and exit and also requested the advocates to carry their own hand sanitizers



