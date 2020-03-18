Coronavirus scare: Haryana steps up sanitisation measures

State Transport Department DG Virender Dahiya says they have sanitised the buses with the help of spray provided by the health officials. (Representational Image) State Transport Department DG Virender Dahiya says they have sanitised the buses with the help of spray provided by the health officials. (Representational Image)

How are public places being sanitised?

If any infected person visits any office or public place, then the area must be disinfected to prevent the disease from spreading as part of precautionary measure. For this, the government has asked all departments to sanitise their workplaces which include the government offices. The government plans to target mainly those offices which have maximum footfall.

How buses are sanitised?

Director General of Haryana Health Services, Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj, says that the spray of anti-septic hypochlorite solution is meant to disinfect the area. State Transport Department DG Virender Dahiya says they have sanitised the buses with the help of spray provided by the health officials.

“We had started this process three days back,” says Dahiya. The spray is used after proper cleaning of the buses, and high-contact surfaces such as handrails and knobs that are touched by many people are being cleaned properly.

How to prevent spread of coronavirus?

Kamboj says that the departments concerned may check temperature of the visitors to their offices. “If anybody with fever is found visiting the offices, he or she can be referred to the hospital for check up. We have isolation wards for those who have history of fever,” says Kamboj.

