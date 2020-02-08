Coronavirus scare: Chandigarh traffic cops seek PGI’s opinion on use of breath analysers at check posts

Advocate Pankaj Chandgothia, had moved a legal representation to the Chandigarh Traffic Police, to suspend drunk driving challans and the use of breath analysers for 90 days in wake of coronavirus. (File) Advocate Pankaj Chandgothia, had moved a legal representation to the Chandigarh Traffic Police, to suspend drunk driving challans and the use of breath analysers for 90 days in wake of coronavirus. (File)

After receiving mails from the general public regarding the spread of coronavirus, the Chandigarh Traffic Police have written a letter to the Director of PGIMER, Chandigarh, seeking an opinion on the use of breath analyser at drunken drive check posts in Chandigarh.

The letter, written by Kewal Krishan, Deputy Superintendent Police, Traffic (Admin) Chandigarh Police, reads, “Chandigarh Traffic Police is checking drunken driving on the city roads for the purpose of which, anti drunken driving nakas are laid. Breath analysers are used to check the alchohol level in the bloodstream of drivers, wherein they are asked to blow air through a plastic pipe. However, one plastic pipe is only used for one person (single use).”

“The traffic wing is receiving emails from the general public about coronavirus scare, which is spreading through coughing, sneezing or touching an infected person, and therefore requesting to suspend the use of breath analysers to check drunken driving to stop spreading virus while blowing air”, read the letter by Traffic Police to PGIMER.

The Traffic Police have thus sought the medical opinion of a specialist on whether to suspend the use of breath analysers or not. Earlier, Advocate Pankaj Chandgothia, had moved a legal representation to the Chandigarh Traffic Police, to suspend drunk driving challans and the use of breath analysers for 90 days in wake of coronavirus. Chandogthia, had mentioned in his representation, “the object sought to be achieved through drunk drive challaning cannot be, under any circumstance, a greater risk of exposure of citizens to a deadly virus.”

