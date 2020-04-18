Sanitation worker from PGIMER among 2 who test positive

Eleven other healthcare workers in contact with the SA from PGIMER have been isolated at the institute and will be tested for the disease. (Representational Photo) Eleven other healthcare workers in contact with the SA from PGIMER have been isolated at the institute and will be tested for the disease. (Representational Photo)

TWO MORE patients from Chandigarh, including a sanitation attendant (SA) from the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), have tested positive for coronavirus. Apart from the SA, a 52-year-old woman from Sector 30 in Chandigarh has also tested positive for the disease and is currently admitted to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.

The SA, a 50-year-old male from Kachhi colony at Dhanas, was posted at the communicable disease ward where she was in direct contact with a suspected patient who later tested positive for the disease. “The patient is currently asymptomatic but was tested as PGIMER was conducting random tests on healthcare workers in contact with COVID-19 patients to check the spread of the virus at the hospital,” said the spokesperson for the institute.

Eleven other healthcare workers in contact with the SA from PGIMER have been isolated at the institute and will be tested for the disease. Apart from that, the contact tracing team of the administration began work Friday night identifying the SA’s contacts at Kachhi colony. Members of his family have ben quarantined. The colony is a highly congested area full of make-shift shanties. It houses migrant labourers, domestic workers, vendors and others employed in the informal economy.

As for the 52-year-old woman from Sector 30, no relevant travel history or contact history with a positive case has surfaced yet. “We have quarantined five of her family members and her grand daughter who had gone to Goa. So we have informed the appropriate authorities in Goa to quarantine her as well. We are yet to trace more of her contacts,” said a senior official from the Municipal Corporation responsible for contact tracing and quarantining.

