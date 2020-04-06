Crime cell keeps strict vigil over social media sites, two booked

The team of Cyber Cell and a special cell of the Chandigarh Administration is keeping a tab on activities of social networking sites, said the DSP. (Representational Photo | Photo by Jaipal Singh) The team of Cyber Cell and a special cell of the Chandigarh Administration is keeping a tab on activities of social networking sites, said the DSP. (Representational Photo | Photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) of Chandigarh Police is keeping a strict vigil on miscreants involved in posting messages against any specific religion or community, or spreading rumours regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The CCIC booked two persons pertaining to the matters, who are, however, yet to be arrested.

“A special team has been formed which is keeping vigil over social networking sites, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter, Tik Tok etc. Strict action is being taken if we see any message or video spreading rumors about Covid-19 or any post targetting a community,” said Rashmi Yadav, DSP, CCIC, Chandigarh Police.

The team of Cyber Cell and a special cell of the Chandigarh Administration is keeping a tab on activities of social networking sites, said the DSP.

On Saturday, the cyber cell registered two FIRs under Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting be committed-if not committed) of the IPC at Sarangpur police station, against the admin of a Facebook group on the basis of a complaint. The complainant reported that he is the member of Facebook group and from last few days, some group members were posting posts targeting a certain religion and community for the spread the coronavirus.

The cyber cell team upon checking found that some posts in the group were provoking people against a particular religion/community, following which an FIR was registered after verifying details.

Similarly, another FIR was registered against the user of a Facebook account in which the user had shared some posts against a particular community and was provoking others against that particular community regarding COVID-19. The police team verified the facts and booked the accused person.

The police have, however, not disclosed the credentials of the accused persons.

