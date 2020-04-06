Rising to the occasion: Tricity Rotarians contribute to fight against COVID-19

We have been supplying medical essentials like gloves, N96 masks and three-ply masks for paramedic staff, said Rajendra K Saboo. (Representational Photo) We have been supplying medical essentials like gloves, N96 masks and three-ply masks for paramedic staff, said Rajendra K Saboo. (Representational Photo)

In a bid to aide the medical professionals battling the COVID-19 spread, Rotary Club Chandigarh has been taking various initiatives. Former Rotary International President, Rajendra K Saboo, apprises Newline about the steps being taken by the organisation.

Initiative for medics

We have been supplying medical essentials like gloves, N96 masks and three-ply masks for paramedic staff. We have supplied about 50 N95 masks, 25,000 three-ply masks, 2,000 PP gowns and 10,000 examination masks to Post Graduate Institute of MedicalEducation & Research (PGIMER). We are presently also making arrangements to supply 2,500 PPP suits to Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Sector-32.

To help migrants

We are aware of the plight of the city’s daily wage-earners. They have been left stranded without food or shelter, because of the lockdown. Over 2,100 kg of rice was provided to the Chandigarh Administration as soon as the lockdown was announced. The Rotarians are known to rise to the occasion. Rotarians from clubs in Mohali and Panchkula have also been working in tandem with the administration to contain the crisis. They have been ensuring that supply of ration to over fifty families in the Saketri village is uninterrupted. We have also roped in resident welfare associations and some other philanthropic organisations for assistance.

My wife, Usha, a member of Chandigarh Rotary Club, and I have spearheaded a task force to assist the medical authorities. So far, we have already spent over Rs 10 lakh for medical supplies, and are committed to spend Rs 20 lakh to feed the underprivileged and the medical staff. The idea of providing food to the junior doctors and nurses cropped up when we saw how cafeterias in hospitals were overcrowded and overloaded.

Appeal to people

I am heartily thankful to the frontline fighters in the battle against the coronavirus disease. The migrants and daily-wagers are in my thoughts and prayers.

I urge everyone to extend a helping hand to those in need. Many of us are fortunate that we are living in the comfort of our house, and are not residing in slum areas which are deprived of many basic amenities.

The groceries are also delivered at our doorstep.

However, there are people in the streets who are starving. Thus, we must come together and contribute something from our pockets to help them out?

(As told to Varun Das)

