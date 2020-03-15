Coronavirus: Punjab University suspends teaching work till March 31, PEC indefinitely

Students of PEC leave hostels on Saturday. (Express Photo) Students of PEC leave hostels on Saturday. (Express Photo)

AS PART of the preventive measures to avoid spread of coronavirus, while Punjab University on Saturday suspended its teaching operations till March 31, Punjab Engineering College suspended the teaching activities “indefinitely”.

Punjab University issued orders suspending all teaching activities, internal examinations, seminars and conferences till March 31. The university also advised all the students to vacate hostels and remain stationed in their respective home towns and avoid any travel.

Several public events that were scheduled to be held in Chandigarh have also been called off by the organisers.

“In the wake of the notifications issued by the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, Delhi, regarding closure of education institutions as a measure to prevent the pandemic conditions arising out of Covid -19, the university authority has taken the view of all the stakeholders of the University and after due deliberations, it has been decided that till March 31, 2020, the teaching including personal contact programmes in the teaching departments, regional centres, institutes constituent colleges, affiliated colleges in Punjab as well as Chandigarh shall remain suspended,” an official order issued by PU’s Registrar Karamjeet Singh read.

The order added, “The students and research scholars of Punjab University are advised to vacate the hostels and they may remain stationed in their respective home towns and avoid any travel.”

“All internal examinations including mid-semester test, evaluation/ assessment stand postponed. All functions such as seminars, conferences, symposia, workshops, any group activity and gatherings by whatever name called shall also stand postponed,” the order noted.

Registrar Karamjeet Singh told Chandigarh Newsline, “The main administrative block of Punjab University shall remain functional. Also, the administrative functions in all the teaching departments shall also remain functional as routine. Even the faculty members have been asked to report to their respective departments. The orders issued suspending classes and other related activities are only meant for students.”

Besides PU, Dean Academic Affairs of Punjab Engineering College, PEC, Chandigarh, Saturday issued a similar order, which read, “As a precautionary measure against the spread of corona, teaching shall remain suspended in the institute indefinitely. The situation will be closely monitored regularly and the date for resumption of classes will be announced when it is deemed safe to do so.”

Sanjeev Kumar, Dean Academic Affairs, PEC, issued the instructions to deputy director, all deans, heads of the departments, head workshop and skill development centre, all hostels, asking them to take necessary action.

Anganwadi centres closed

The Chandigarh Administration Saturday ordered closure of all anganwadi centres in view of Covid-19 till March 31. However, all the anganwadi workers and helpers will attend the anganwadi centres to carry out other field activities as usual till further orders. Parents are advised to instruct their wards to avoid attending any large gathering/crowds during the period. The order reads the step was taken in the interest of health and safety of anganwadi children, pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls as a precautionary measure.

Meets/ functions cancelled

Federation of Sector Welfare Association (FOSWAC) and Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) have postponed/cancelled their monthly executive meetings, while Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) have also stopped holding functions.

The core committee of CRAWFED decided that the executive committee meeting of CRAWFED scheduled to be held on Sunday stood postponed till March 31 on the demand of majority of affiliated RWAs as a precautionary measure against coronavirus threat.

“After receiving several representations, majority of affiliated RWAs have decided to postpone all their meetings. While apart from it, an awareness campaign on Covid-19 has also been initiated,” said Hitesh Puri, chairman, CRAWFED.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman, FOSWAC, said that they are planning to get pamphlets published on awareness of Covid-19, to be distributed to the public for awareness, while the MC has also been requested to ensure the city is kept clean.

An event at Panchkula’s Consumer Courts in which eight posters on awareness of Consumer Protection Rights were to be released, was also cancelled Friday. Now the posters shall be released by Consumer Forum’s presiding officer on Monday, but without any gathering

