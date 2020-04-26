Punjab set to ramp up testing capacity four times

Balbir Singh Sidhu added, “In Punjab, we did not go for indiscriminate testing.” (Representational Photo) Balbir Singh Sidhu added, “In Punjab, we did not go for indiscriminate testing.” (Representational Photo)

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the CMs to discuss the lockdown exit strategy, Punjab on Sunday said it will shortly increase testing facilities in the state by nearly four times, from existing 1,050 to 3,800 tests daily.

Punjab has ruled out opening shops in the state after Centre relaxed lockdown curbs and left it for the Cabinet to take a call on the issue in a meeting on April 30 even as a 20-member expert group constituted by the State government and headed by former Chief Secretary K R Lakahanpal is learnt to have opined that after having imposed a strict lockdown in the state, Punjab should follow centre in relaxing curbs.

Punjab is already preparing for any major spike in the number of coroanvirus positive cases, which may see a rise while exiting from lockdown.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told The Indian Express on Sunday, “We have set up isolation centres with a total of 5,000 beds in government hospitals. We can ramp up setting up more isolation centres with a total bed capacity of 25,000 to 30,000. In fact, we are also in touch with big educational universities and institutions and in case of need, the capacity could be increased to up to one lakh beds by using their facilities as isolation centres.”

Punjab government Tuesday had issued an order directing “all government departments, or any other body or authority in the state, whether public or private, or person in charge of any relevant human resources or personnel to make available the resources and personnel to the Department of Medical Education & Research, and the Department of Health and Family Welfare as directed by the two departments for the purpose of emergency response to COVID-19 epidemic”.

Punjab Medical Education and Research Minister O P Soni said Sunday that Amritsar and Patiala Government Medical Colleges would soon start conducting daily 1,400 tests each, besides testing of 1,000 samples daily at Faridkot. This would take Punjab’s testing capability to total 3,800 daily tests in these institutions.

Punjab has been lagging behind in tests per million population as compared to several other states and the national average. Punjab Special Chief Secretary K B S Sidhu attributed the relatively lesser testing to “going for specific testing as per protocol which focused on persons with foreign travel history, those having symptoms, primary contacts of persons who tested positive and frontline health workers”.

Sidhu added, “In Punjab, we did not go for indiscriminate testing.”

Minister Soni said the Government Medical Colleges in state had conducted more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests, of which 217 were positive. He pointed out that the college laboratories started with initial capacity of 40 tests each per day at Amritsar and Patiala Government Medical Colleges after getting approval of ICMR on March 15.

Following another approval from ICMR, Soni said, the Punjab government started testing 400 samples each daily at Amritsar and Patiala GMCs besides 250 at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. He said that the prompt action of state government regarding enhancement of capacity from 40 to 400 for testing samples had immensely benefitted the state in keeping the spread of coronavirus under check.

Soni said that at present 5,346 Extraction (Manual) and 29,461 RT-PCR test kits were available with the state. In addition, he said the pool test capacity was 1,050.

Soni said an online monitoring system was being worked out where the sampling from the time of collection and the arrival of samples in lab would be monitored online and the reports would also be provided through online system.

