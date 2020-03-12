Coronavirus: Punjab govt quarantines another IAS-IPS couple at home

The state government had issued orders last week to home quarantine all the employees who return from ex-India leave. The ex-India leave to employees has also been suspended. The state government had issued orders last week to home quarantine all the employees who return from ex-India leave. The ex-India leave to employees has also been suspended.

Punjab government has home quarantined another IAS-IPS officers couple who returned after a trip to Italy and Switzerland last week. Sandeep Garg, an IPS officer and SSP of Sangrur, and his wife, Surbhi Malik, Chief Administrator, Patiala Development Authority (PDA), have been quarantined at home for 14 days.

The couple had returned from a trip to Italy and Switzerland along with Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dyalan and his IPS wife, Avneet Kondal, who is SSP of Fatehgarh Sahib. Kondal and Dyalan too have been home quarantined for 14 days.

All four had returned to India on March 3. None of them is symptomatic though, sources said.

The state government had issued orders last week to home quarantine all the employees who return from ex-India leave. The ex-India leave to employees has also been suspended.

The Punjab government had also ordered a trip advisor company not to ferry Italian tourists to Hola Mohalla at Anandpur Sahib. The district administration had issued prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC to ban assembly of people.

