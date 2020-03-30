Coronavirus: Punjab extends curfew till April 14, seals borders

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered sealing of the state’s borders, while announcing extension of the curfew till April 14.

He also ordered strict enforcement of the curfew, especially in rural areas, amid reports that gatherings continued to take place in villages.

All restrictions should be strictly enforced till April 14, after which the state will decide in line with the Centre’s further directives, a government statement quoted the CM, adding that the lockdown was the only way to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Chief Minister also promised special insurance for Punjab Police personnel and sanitation workers engaged in the COVID-19 battle, on the lines of the scheme announced by the Centre for frontline health workers, if the Centre does not concede to the state’s demand for these covers.

He asked the Finance Minister to come out with a contingency financial plan, to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, and ensure an uninterrupted medical and essentials supply pipeline in the current battle, which he said would be a long-drawn one and would need more support from the Union government.

During a video conference, the CM said the state was fully prepared to deal with any contingency.

Mobile testing vans

Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan informed the meeting that of the 1,051 samples tested so far, 41 had been found positive and 881 negative, while results were awaited for 131.

Three people had died of the disease and one had recovered. A 42-year-old Ludhiana woman, who died at a Patiala hospital on Monday, is the state’s third COVID-19 casualty.

Mobile testing vans are being made operational to increase testing in Punjab, she added.

She said that 65 more ventilators, more than 1.5 lakh PPE kits and over 47,000 N-95 masks, as well as 13 lakh more triple layer masks had been ordered to augment the existing equipment. Protective equipment was being procured from all possible sources, Mahajan told the meeting.

She further apprised the Chief Minister that manpower for 20,000 beds had been identified through EOI on the Health Department portal from among the public. Mahajan added that training of manpower shall start from April 1, and the staff would be trained in batches. A new helpline has been started to tele-connect citizens with doctors under the IMA, Punjab, and citizens can call 18001804104 or use the feature on the COVA mobile application.

Open private OPDs

While directing the Health Department to take all steps to strengthen the anti-COVID machinery, the Chief Minister suggested opening of OPDs of private hospitals to handle other medical emergencies. He asked the department to take up the matter with the Medical Council of India.

GST arrears

Finance Minister Manpreet Badal stressed the need to press the Centre for immediate release of the GST arrears to the state, and also suggested that every minister and MLA should donate a month’s salary and all government employees should give one week’s salary to the

COVID Relief Fund. The Chief Minister said such a decision could not be imposed but appealed for all possible support from government employees and others to bolster the relief operations further.

Earlier, the Chief Minister accepted the proposal of DGP Dinkar Gupta to seal the state’s borders to check the inflow of people, especially from Haryana. Since both Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir had locked their borders, people hailing from these states and stranded in other places were entering Punjab, the DGP pointed out, seeking the Chief Minister’s permission to block the borders.

Special quarantine for police

The Chief Minister assured special quarantine facility for police personnel who contract the illness. The Chief Minister ordered distribution of masks and sanitisers to policemen on duty and directed the DGP to deploy the personnel on rotation.

He also ordered mobilisation of home guard and civil defence volunteers, to be kept in reserve.

The DGP suggested talking to deras and private institutes to accommodate the migrant labourers, 80 per cent of whom were employed by industries before the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown. The Chief Minister agreed to the suggestion. No migrant should be allowed to remain on the streets, he said, adding that arrangements were being made to accommodate them in schools and other buildings.

No general relaxation to factories

CM Amarinder Singh made it clear that while no general relaxation had been provided to industry and brick kilns to resume operations, they had been told they could utilise the services of the migrant labourers if they could provide food and shelter to them, while ensuring strict adherence to all COVID-19 related safety protocols.

The Chief Minister complimented the Punjab Police for their exceptional work in these difficult times, as the DGP informed the meeting that in coordination with NGOs and social/religious organisations, the police force had provided meals to more than 1.28 crore people in the last five days of curfew in the state.

Additionally, the police personnel in the field had supplied over 5 lakh Dry Ration Food packets (sufficient for a family of 4 people for at least 3-4 days) and served cooked meals to over 8.22 lakh people all over the state, the DGP said.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu told the Chief Minister that all efforts were afoot to ensure uninterrupted and regular supply of essential commodities and services through the department officials at the doorstep of the people in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The department is also taking care of food security of the rest of the country by dispatching daily 60,000 MT of food grains from Punjab.

Procurement of wheat

The Chief Minister was also informed during the conference that all arrangements were in place for procurement of wheat, which will commence, after some delay, around mid-April now.

In another significant decision, the Chief Minister also allowed the Health Department to extend the services of the 2000-odd sanitation workers, due to retire on March 31, for three months, in order to deal with the prevailing situation.

