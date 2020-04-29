Punjab extends curfew by two more weeks with relaxations

Outside a Covid-19 dedicated hospital in Ludhiana. Punjab, which has recorded 322 cases and 19 deaths so far, had earlier clamped the curfew till May 3 in the state (Express photo) Outside a Covid-19 dedicated hospital in Ludhiana. Punjab, which has recorded 322 cases and 19 deaths so far, had earlier clamped the curfew till May 3 in the state (Express photo)

Punjab has extended the curfew in the state by two more weeks but with a relaxation of four hours everyday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Wednesday. Punjab, which has recorded 322 cases and 19 deaths so far, had earlier clamped the curfew till May 3 in the state.

Addressing the people of the state, Amarinder Singh said residents would be allowed to step out of their homes from 7 am to 11 am everyday. All shops would be allowed to be open and industries would function, he said.

In Punjab, around 3,000 units, only a little over one per cent of the total of more than 2.52 lakh industrial units, have resumed operations so far.

“The decision on further course of action will be taken after two weeks, depending on the situation,” the Chief Minister said.

Singh further said Covid-19 was spreading across the world. “The only solution is the social distancing. If it is under control after two weeks, we will take a call,” he said.

The CM advised the people of the state to be disciplined and return to their houses at 11 am everyday. “If we have allowed relaxation, that does not mean you can call your friends home. Social distancing has to be ensured,” he said.

Singh said many Punjabis were stranded in other parts of the country and they were being brought back. All of them would be under state quarantine for 21 days, he said.

This comes after the Union Health Ministry, in its presentation given Monday during the video-conference of PM Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers, highlighted several parameters on which Punjab fares poorly as compared to other states. Punjab’s Ludhiana – with 25 per cent fatality rate (4/16), figures among the 10 districts in the country with high fatality percentage.

On Tuesday, Amarinder Singh spoke to Punjab’s Congress MLAs through a video-conference about the state’s Covid fightback and said that certain relaxations in curbs were in the offing, but without lowering the state’s guard.

There was largely a consensus among the MLAs to continue with the “strictness” for another couple of weeks with “very limited relaxations” in certain areas. MLAs were also of the view that borders should remain sealed not just around the state but also among the districts and around the villages.

