Coronavirus Precautions? Khattar chief guest at meet attended by over 500

A DAY after the health department of Haryana issued guidelines for discouraging large gatherings in the state in view of Covid-19, Aggarwal Society, Panchkula, organised a mass gathering at Aggarwal Bhawan, Sector 16, on Saturday. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was the chief guest. Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is Panchkula MLA, too shared the stage along with other dignitaries.

The gathering Aggarwal National Working Committee meeting was attended by over 550 people. CM Khattar was scheduled to arrive at 4 pm but he turned up late. Although adequate precautionary arrangements were made by placing hand sanitizers at every corner, face masks were missing. People were shaking hands and hugging each other.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Ahuja said, “The Aggarwal National Working Committee was an already scheduled programme. The health wing of Municipal Corporation has checked the entire area well in advance. Adequate precautions were taken. Hand sanitizers were placed everywhere. People were requested to avoid physical contact with each other. I was also there.”

On March 12, Haryana had declared Covid-19 as epidemic.

