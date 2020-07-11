Coronavirus outbreak: With 22 new cases, death of 52-year-old, Mohali records highest single-day spike

At least three patients who recovered from the disease were discharged. Meanwhile, Jawaharpur village, which has been the hotspot for the outbreak, was again marked as one of the worst affected, as four cases were reported from the village. (Representational) At least three patients who recovered from the disease were discharged. Meanwhile, Jawaharpur village, which has been the hotspot for the outbreak, was again marked as one of the worst affected, as four cases were reported from the village. (Representational)

Mohali district recorded a Covid-related death on Friday as a 52-year-old man from Dhakoli passed away. Meanwhile, with 22 positive COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the district also recorded its highest single-day surge. The tally of positive cases stand at 362, with 99 active cases at present.

At least three patients who recovered from the disease were discharged. Meanwhile, Jawaharpur village, which has been the hotspot for the outbreak, was again marked as one of the worst affected, as four cases were reported from the village.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that apart from the four cases from Jawaharpur village, three cases were reported from Majat, two each from Gillco Valley in Kharar, Baltana, Derabassi and Nayagaon, one each from Sector 116 and Phase IV in Mohali, one from Banur and three cases from Sunny Enclave in Kharar.

“In Jawaharpur village, we had collected samples after a positive case was reported few days ago at the flu corner. Our teams were already working in those areas and collecting samples. Most of the patients are direct contacts of other positive cases,” the civil surgeon added.

Answering questions about the high number of cases, the civil surgeon said that the administration had started the survey to identify more cases and thus, with increased testing, a high number of cases have been reported.

“Majority of the cases are the contacts of patients diagnosed earlier, while six cases were found at the flu corners or during door-to-door survey. With the survey, there is a possibility that higher number of cases will be detected and it will help the administration in identifying the areas vulnerable to the novel coronavirus outbreak,” the civil surgeon added.

Dr Manjeet Singh said that the 52-year-old man who died was also suffering from chronic kidney disease and high blood sugar. The patient was availing treatment at Gian Sagar Hospital.

PGI staffer, 12 others test positive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Thirteen more UT residents, including a 58-year-old employee of PGIMER, tested positive for novel coronavirus in the UT on Friday, taking the total tally of patients up to 536, with 121 active cases.

The 58-year-old is an accounts officer in the engineering department and resides on the PGIMER campus itself. She has one family member who has been quarantined and will be tested for the disease as well.

Apart from this, two family contacts of an already diagnosed patient from Manimajra tested positive for novel coronavirus, as well as four members of the same family from Sector 55. Patients were also diagnosed from Khuda Lahora, Sector 21, Ram Darbar, Sector 41 and Sector 55.

Five patients were discharged in the UT on Friday. ENS

