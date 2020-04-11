Coronavirus outbreak: ‘Told about cough but health workers didn’t note down,’ says Chandigarh resident

“I told her(health worker) that I have been experiencing cough maybe due to chest congestion for last seven to eight days, though no fever. She didn’t note it down, I guess. Should I wait for other symptoms to develop?” Amandeep said. “I told her(health worker) that I have been experiencing cough maybe due to chest congestion for last seven to eight days, though no fever. She didn’t note it down, I guess. Should I wait for other symptoms to develop?” Amandeep said.

While the Chandigarh Administration has begun door-to-door screening to check any symptoms of COVID-19, most of the city residents complained that the health team was just asking them if anyone is ill and they found that screening was not being done properly. The residents complained on the Advisor’s Twitter handle as well saying that this way no one will give true information. The Adviser had to say “if you lie, you die”.

A resident of Sector 39, Amandeep said that he also told the health worker that he experienced cough but nothing was done. He posted it on the Twitter handle of the Adviser as well.

Another resident, Vishal Nanda, said that his neighbour had returned from Canada on March 21 and they told the health team to take their COVID-19 test but it wasn’t done.

“My immediate neighbour came from Canada on March 21. He informed his arrival and requested administration to take his COVID test. But they only quarantined the house and refused to do the test saying that first wait for symptoms,” Nanda stated.

Another resident claimed that the health workers were even skipping a few houses and the survey was being done in a shoddy and careless way.

Another resident of Sector 35, who also told Parida on his Twitter handle, said that in the name of screening, the health team just came and asked how many members they had and if anyone was ill, and went away.

There were complaints that people walk in the evenings with babies in prams.

Chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh Baljinder Singh Bittu said that the health team should conduct the screening in a proper way.

“This is no way to screen that you stand outside house and ask from the whole locality in a careless way by evening, skipping some houses if anyone has symptoms. It should be done in a proper manner,” Bittu said.

People are worried if health workers are not infected.

“What is the guarantee that the health worker who is conducting the survey has not come in contact with COVID patient? In fact, both the health workers and the owner of the house are fearful if any of the two has come in contact with COVID,” Bittu said.

Residents have demanded that they should have proper PPE before screening.

The Chandigarh Administration had even posted on the Twitter that door-to-door screening will take place. As the residents complained that it was being done in a very improper way, he said, “If you lie, you die.”

He asked people to reveal the exact details asked by the team. There were some who also appreciated the efforts of the administration.

