Coronavirus outbreak: Second man from Punjab succumbs to death in Italy

“The 44-year-old was working in a meat shop where he came in contact with some Chinese workers,” said Satnam Soni, a close friend, while talking to The Indian Express from Italy on phone. (Representational Image) “The 44-year-old was working in a meat shop where he came in contact with some Chinese workers,” said Satnam Soni, a close friend, while talking to The Indian Express from Italy on phone. (Representational Image)

A man from Punjab haling from Hoshiarpur died due to coronavirus in Italy on Monday. This is the second death of a Punjabi due to COVID-19 in Italy, which is the worst affected country now with over 6,000 deaths.

The deceased man hails from Khanoor village of Hoshiarpur district under Chabbewal Assembly constituency. He had been living there in Emilia Romagna in northern Italy for the last 20 years with his wife and three kids.

“The 44-year-old was working in a meat shop where he came in contact with some Chinese workers,” said Satnam Soni, a close friend, while talking to The Indian Express from Italy on phone.

Soni said that he was suffering from fever from February first and then he developed coughing problems too. “Then we admitted him in the hospital on March 2, where he faced respiratory problems also and was put on a ventilator,” said he, adding that he was removed from ventilator two days before his death and put on oxygen.

“But he could not survive and died yesterday. His body will be cremated in a few days because the cremation is taking place turns due to heavy death toll,” said Soni.

He also informed that his kids and wife have been tested negative as their tests have been conducted thrice.

In Khanoor village, his old parents and other relatives were in deep shock following this news. Soni said that earlier a Chandigarh-based 35-year-old Punjabi youth had died a few days back.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.