Coronavirus outbreak: Punjab to quarantine all entering state

From now on, any person coming to Punjab from any other state would either be home quarantined or isolated at a government facility for 14 days depending upon his condition. The state took the decision on Tuesday considering the rise in COVID-19 cases in other states.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told The Indian Express, “Any person who is symptomatic would be kept at a government isolation ward and those asymptomatic would be kept in quarantine at home. This is being done to ensure that we do not get any fresh infections of the contagion in the coming days.”

“It is better to be cautious and enforce these measures. We cannot just trust anyone coming to the state. The borders have been sealed and anybody getting permit would be quarantined. We will follow these orders strictly. These are for the good of the people of the state,” said Sidhu. The curfew in the state has been extended till April 14.

The next directions on the quarantining people coming in from other states would be issued after that.

Punjab has been under a curfew since last Monday and has reported 41 COVID-19 positive cases and four deaths so far. While the source of infection and travel history of most of the patients has been traced, three patients did not have a travel history. Out of these, two patients have succumbed to the disease. No new patient tested positive in the state on Tuesday.

Punjab had earlier become the first state to impose curfew to check the spread of coronavirus after thousands of NRIs entered the state January-end onwards. As per the new instructions, the District Magistrates have been formally asked to extend curfew beyond March 31, 2020, up to April 14.

While the relaxations already granted would continue, post offices and courier services have additionally been allowed to operate under the fresh guidelines. Banks and ATMs have been allowed to operate for the whole week as against two-days a week allowed earlier, subject to the condition that social distancing protocols are followed.

Tabligh-e-Jamaat event: state swings into action

After Centre alerted Punjab about nine persons who participated in the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, Punjab government has directed the district administrations to identify and isolate all such individuals. While four of them are from Ludhiana, one each is from Sangrur, Barnala, Gurdaspur and Pathankot. There is another one whose name has not been provided by the Centre and only his cellphone number has been shared in the list.

Special Chief Secretary, Punjab KBS Sidhu said, “As per telephonic conversation with them, they are still in Delhi. To verify authenticity of their claim, teams will go to their address and check . DCs have been told.”

The Health Department teams was able to contact all four from Ludhiana over the phone and they are all in Delhi, a government functionary said. Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “All four persons from Ludhiana have been traced who took part in Nizamuddin mosque gathering. They are in quarantine facility of Delhi administration.”

Health Minister Sidhu said: “Even before the Centre had supplied us with the list of nine, we had spoken to these people through their religious leader. None of them is symptomatic.”

Mufti Irtaqaul Hassan, a religious leader of the community, told The Indian Express that he had spoken to all of them, “Four of them told me they are in Delhi. Rest all of them are asymptomatic. They all are hale and hearty and praying that this deadly virus crisis should soon be over,” Hassan said.

(With ENS Ludhiana)

