Coronavirus outbreak: Punjab reports 2 deaths, toll goes up to 164

Maximum fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana (70), followed by Patiala (26) and Mohali (16). (Representational)

Two more deaths, a 62-year-old man from Patiala and a 65-year-old man from Tarn Taran, were reported from Punjab, taking the total COVID-19 deaths to 164 on Sunday.

As many as 175 fresh cases were reported, driving up the total tally of people testing positive for the infection to 6,283.

Maximum fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana (70), followed by Patiala (26) and Mohali (16).

Twenty-six inmates from Ludhiana Central Jail and a cop each from Ludhiana city police and Moga police were among the new cases of coronavirus.

The inmates, who were shifted here from Borstal Jail (Special COVID Jail) on June 9, tested positive during ‘retesting’. Ludhiana jail superintendent Rajiv Arora said, “A total of 32 inmates were shifted from Borstal Jail to Central Jail after completing quarantine period there. They had tested negative before they were shifted here. But 26 of them have now tested positive during retesting. We had quarantined them here also for 14 days and their samples were taken on July 2. All of them are new inmates and weren’t sent to barracks yet.” All of them are asymptomatic, Arora said.

A 50-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at division number 5 police station of Ludhiana too tested positive. He is asymptomatic.

The other districts which reported fresh cases were Ferozepur (11), Amritsar (10), Faridkot (eight), Jalandhar (seven), Sangrur (six), Gurdaspur (five), Pathankot, Moga and Bathinda (four each) and Tarn Taran, Fazilka, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mansa (one each).

A constable posted at Dina Sahib police post of Moga (Nihal Singh Wala) tested positive. He is from Faridkot. His father, also a policeman in Faridkot police, had earlier tested positive.

As per the official media bulletin, 4,408 patients have been discharged and 1,711 are in institutional isolation, 26 of them on oxygen support and three on ventilator support.

Ludhiana has reported maximum cases (1079), followed by Amritsar (957) and Jalandhar (841). Amritsar has reported maximum COVID-19 deaths (48), followed by Ludhiana (24) and Jalandhar (21).

