Coronavirus outbreak: Panchkula to open shops in accordance with Centre’s norms

The curfew was imposed in the state on March 23 to contain the spread of COVID-19. (Representationl) The curfew was imposed in the state on March 23 to contain the spread of COVID-19. (Representationl)

In orders passed by the district magistrate late Saturday evening, all shops in rural areas were permitted to open. Along with this, standalone shops, shops located residential areas as well as neighborhood shops in urban areas of the district were also granted permission to open.

Meanwhile, stringent rules have been set for the shops to be opened. According to a statement issued by the DC office, “Only shops registered under the Punjab Shop Act will be allowed to open in the district. Shopkeepers who ensure compliance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India of social distancing, fifty percent staff capacity with gloves, masks and sanitisers can apply for permission at Saral Haryana web portal to open their shops.” Shopkeepers can expect approval within 24 hours of filing application on the portal.

E-commerce companies have also been allowed to sell only essential items. Shops in all areas declared as containment zones will not be functional and the sale of liquor still stands banned.

