Coronavirus outbreak: One new case reported, Mohali’s tally hits 93

As of now, 33 people have recovered in the district. (Representational) As of now, 33 people have recovered in the district. (Representational)

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the district to 93. The case was reported from Desumajra village near Kharar. Meanwhile, four patients also recovered on Saturday. As of now, 33 people have recovered in the district.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh told The Indian Express that a 27-year-old woman who was staying on rent in Desumajra with her husband, had tested positive. The doctor added that the woman had visited the flu corner at Kharar civil hospital twice the doctors had collected her samples on the second visit, which came back positive. “Five to six households in her neighbourhood were sealed and 12 samples of her close contacts were collected,” said Dr Manjeet.

Speaking further, the civil surgeon added that a 67-year-old man, who had come to Mohali for his treatment on April 24, had also tested positive. He added that the man was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 71 and his report came out to be positive from PGI, Chandigarh. “The man is from Gurdaspur district and the case will be counted there. We have informed the concerned Civil Surgeon and have traced contacts in Phase X,” he said.

Speaking further, Dr Manjeet Singh said that four patients were also discharged on Saturday. Those recovered include a 35-year-old woman, two men, aged 53-year-old man and 35-year-old from Jawaharpur, and a man from Nayagaon.

District Epidemiologist, Dr Renu Singh said, they were discharged on testing negative in two consecutive tests after 14 days. A total of 20 patients from Jawaharpur have recovered. As a precautionary measure, they will be quarantined for 14 days at Nirankari Bhawan in Dera Bassi. The other patients are undergoing treatment at Gian Sagar Hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.