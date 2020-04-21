Coronavirus outbreak: One more tests positive in Chandigarh

The woman, who primarily resides in Sector 18 of Chandigarh, had been staying in Panchkula Sector 12 with the family of one of her sons for the past week. (Representational) The woman, who primarily resides in Sector 18 of Chandigarh, had been staying in Panchkula Sector 12 with the family of one of her sons for the past week. (Representational)

An 82-year-old woman tested positive for novel coronavirus in Chandigarh on Monday, bringing the total tally of patients in the UT to 27. She is the oldest COVID-19 patient recorded in the city as yet. The woman, who primarily resides in Sector 18 of Chandigarh, had been staying in Panchkula Sector 12 with the family of one of her sons for the past week. She visited Alchemist Hospital from where she was referred to the Civil Hospital in Panchkula which is where she was tested for the disease.

The woman has three sons, two of whom reside in Sector 18 in Chandigarh, and one lives in Sector 12 of Panchkula. One of her sons and his family had recently visited Singapore and returned with flu-like symptoms. The family was even screened for the disease at the Government Multi- Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 on April 4 but were not tested for the disease.

The woman is a patient of asthma and developed flu-like symptoms while she was staying with her son in Panchkula Sector 12, after which she was admitted to Alchemist Hospital in Panchkula. The hospital then referred her for testing at the Civil Hospital. Her samples were sent to the Kalpana Chawlla Government Medical College in Karnal for testing and the results arrived on Monday evening.

Contacts traced and quarantined

At least 20 contacts, including her two sons’ families in Sector 18, have been home quarantined. Apart from that, the family’s dhobhi, a house help and their families have also been traced and quarantined. In Panchkula, her third son’s family has been quarantined. “We will begin sampling these contacts tomorrow,” an MC official said.

One more patient discharged

Meanwhile, one more patient has been discharged from the isolation ward at PGIMER. The patient was a 23-year-old man from Sector 30, who was a primary contact of the 20-year-old patient from Dubai who had returned from Sharjah. A total of 14 patients have recovered and been discharged from the COVID-19 ward at PGIMER as of Monday night.

Apart from this, two family contacts of the 52-year-old woman from Sector 30 were tested for COVID-19 at GMSH-16 on Monday, so was another community contact of the family. The test results of all three are awaited. Furthermore, the eight community contacts from the PGIMER sanitation attendant from Kachhi colony at Dhanas tested negative for the disease.

