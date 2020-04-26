Follow Us:
Sunday, April 26, 2020
COVID19

Coronavirus outbreak: No relaxation in curfew in Mohali district

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said in a Tweet that he received many queries regarding giving relaxation in the curfew but since the district is a hotspot, the administration will not give any relaxation in the curfew.

By: Express News Service | Mohali | Published: April 26, 2020 5:14:30 am
Coronavirus outbreak, India lockdown, coronavirus cases, Mohali curfew, Mohali news, Indian express news The curfew was imposed in the state on March 23 to contain the spread of COVID-19. (Representationl)

The Mohali district administration will not give any relaxation in the curfew. This was clarified by Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan on Saturday.

The DC said in a Tweet that he received many queries regarding giving relaxation in the curfew but since the district is a hotspot, the administration will not give any relaxation in the curfew.

The curfew was imposed in the state on March 23 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement