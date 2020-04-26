Coronavirus outbreak: No relaxation in curfew in Mohali district

By: Express News Service | Mohali | Published: April 26, 2020 5:14:30 am
The Mohali district administration will not give any relaxation in the curfew. This was clarified by Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan on Saturday.
The DC said in a Tweet that he received many queries regarding giving relaxation in the curfew but since the district is a hotspot, the administration will not give any relaxation in the curfew.
The curfew was imposed in the state on March 23 to contain the spread of COVID-19.
