Coronavirus outbreak: No relaxation in curfew in Mohali district

The Mohali district administration will not give any relaxation in the curfew. This was clarified by Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan on Saturday.

The DC said in a Tweet that he received many queries regarding giving relaxation in the curfew but since the district is a hotspot, the administration will not give any relaxation in the curfew.

The curfew was imposed in the state on March 23 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

