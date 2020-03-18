Coronavirus outbreak: Ludhiana jail inmate sent to isolation ward

“We will seek advice from Patiala Medical College Microbiology Department,” said Ludhiana Civil Surgeon, Dr Rajesh Kumar. (Representational image) “We will seek advice from Patiala Medical College Microbiology Department,” said Ludhiana Civil Surgeon, Dr Rajesh Kumar. (Representational image)

An inmate from the Ludhiana Central Jail has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Ludhiana Civil Hospital as a suspected coronavirus case. The jail inmate, who was a proclaimed offender, was arrested in February at Delhi’s IGI Airport after returning from the US. He had fever and cough on arrival.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon, Dr Rajesh Kumar, said he was kept in quarantine for mandatory 14 days after his arrest at the Delhi airport. He was brought to Ludhiana Central Jail on February 29, he added. “We will seek advice from Patiala Medical College Microbiology Department,” said Dr Kumar, pointing out that the inmate had a travel history and was symptomatic with fever.

Civil Hospital Senior Medical Officer Dr Ravi Dutt said, “Suspected patient is in isolation ward. Samples have been taken and would be sent for testing on Wednesday.”

Ludhiana Jail Superintendent Rajiv Arora said that the 29-year-old inmate was brought to Ludhiana Central Jail after he was taken into custody by Nawanshahr police from Delhi’s IGI airport. “He was a proclaimed offender in a case and was arrested on return from the US,” said Arora.

The inmate was booked by Nawanshahr police under various IPC sections in a case related to a clash. Arora said that the inmate is an NRI and has been in the US for many years.He was sent for a routine check up to Civil Hospital Tuesday where doctors advised he should be admitted in the isolation ward.

