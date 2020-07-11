Coronavirus outbreak: Haryana reports another 648 cases, crosses 20K

The case doubling rate in Haryana remained at 20 days while the fatality rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent and case positive rate at 5.76 per cent. (Representational) The case doubling rate in Haryana remained at 20 days while the fatality rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent and case positive rate at 5.76 per cent. (Representational)

With another 648 cases and seven deaths, Haryana’s total Covid count reached 20,582 cases and 297 deaths on Saturday evening. With 490 patients who recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients to 15,394, the state’s recovery rate was recorded at 74.79 per cent on Saturday.

According to the state health department’s Saturday evening Covid bulletin, Gurgaon got another 170 patients, Faridabad 90, Sonipat 110, Bhiwani 14, Rewari 56, Karnal 12, Ambala 42, Jhajjar 28, Palwal 20, Mahendragrah 18, Hisar 31, Panipat 21, Nuh 12, Kurukshetra nine, Sirsa six, Fatehabad four and Panchkula five.

Among the seven patients who died in the last 24 hours, three died in Faridabad, two in Sonipat, and one each in Gurgaon and Nuh.

There were 4,891 active Covid patients on Saturday evening, out of whom 79 patients are in a critical condition. Of critical patients, 62 were on oxygen support while 17 patients were on ventilator support.

The case doubling rate in Haryana remained at 20 days while the fatality rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent and case positive rate at 5.76 per cent.

Gurgaon leads with maximum number of 1,035 active Covid patients, followed by 852 in Faridabad, 676 in Sonipat and 353 in Rohtak.

