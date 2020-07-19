Coronavirus outbreak: Haryana records 17 fatalities, second highest death toll in a day

Hardest-hit Faridabad and Gurgaon districts, which fall in the National Capital Region, together account for nearly 14,000 coronavirus cases and 223 of the total 344 fatalities in the state. (Representational) Hardest-hit Faridabad and Gurgaon districts, which fall in the National Capital Region, together account for nearly 14,000 coronavirus cases and 223 of the total 344 fatalities in the state. (Representational)

As Haryana reported 17 more deaths due to Covid-19 Saturday, the state’s second highest death toll in a day, even as another big spike of 750 fresh cases took the infection tally to 25,547, the state government said it has started the process to create plasma banks in four districts — Panchkula, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Rohtak.

State health minister Anil Vij said they have got some “good results” using plasma therapy in the treatment of Covid patients.

“We have started treatment of patients with plasma therapy. After we subjected a few positive patients to the plasma therapy treatment in Rohtak, we got good and encouraging results. We have now started creating plasma banks in the districts of Panchkula, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Rohtak,” Vij said.

Vij also appealed to the patients who have recovered from infection to come forward and donate plasma. “We are in touch with such people who have recovered and urge them to donate their plasma. We have already crossed the mark of conducting 15000 tests per million population and we continue to increase it with every passing day. We have adequate infrastructure to meet any exigency,” he added .

Meanwhile, as districts falling in NCR and bordering Delhi continued to drive the infection count —

Faridabad (139), Gurgaon (111), Rohtak (56), Sonipat (46), Jhajjar (39), Panipat (35) — Vij said the government is closely monitoring the situation.

“Discussions are being held with the concerned officials and we are also seeking people’s opinion on the issue. If need be, the decision (on re-imposing the lockdown, especially in NCR districts) shall be taken,” he said.

Faridabad and Gurgaon reported five and two fatalities, respectively, on Saturday. Two deaths each were reported from Ambala, Rewari and Rohtak districts while one fatality each was from Sonipat, Palwal, Nuh and Fatehabad.

Out of the total 344 patients who have died so far, 198 had comorbidities. As of Saturday evening, there were 74 critical patients in state out of which 61 were on oxygen support while 13 patients were on ventilators.

The state’s Covid-positive rate was recorded at 5.94 per cent while the case-doubling rate was 22 days.

With 600 patients being discharged, the total number of recovered patients reached 19,318 taking the recovery rate to 75.67 per cent.

Haryana to begin IELTS related courses in agri-training institutes

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal directed officers to start such courses for the youth in training institutes through which they can learn and get employment in the field of horticulture not only in the country but also abroad. “Officers have also been directed to launch IELTS related courses in these training institutes,” Dalal said. The agriculture minister also suggested that experts of horticulture department should also connect with the farmers through radio and solve their horticulture related problems.

Interacting with the mediapersons, Dalal said, “After 20 to 25 years, there has been an attack by the locust swarms which have come from other countries, but the central and state governments have taken effective steps to control this situation. The locust swarms has not done much damage in Haryana. Adequate medicines and other necessary arrangements have been made to protect the farmers from any loss”.

