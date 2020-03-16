Coronavirus outbreak: Haryana orders 100 isolation beds in each district, 500 in Gurgaon

In Haryana, the compliance of the notification issued by Union ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will be monitored by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in the state. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) In Haryana, the compliance of the notification issued by Union ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will be monitored by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in the state. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Three days after Union government declared hand sanitisers and face masks as “essential commodities”, Haryana government on Monday directed District Food and Supply Controllers (DFSCs) to carry out operations against speculators and those involved in black marketing and overpricing of the two commodities. Hoarding, overpricing of hand sanitisers and face masks, now can invite maximum punishment of seven years and fine.

In Haryana, the compliance of the notification issued by Union ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will be monitored by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in the state.

DFSCs, have been asked to visit chemist shops, pharmacies and drug wholesalers to check adequate availability of both the commodities, and crackdown on hoarding and overpricing.

Nodal officer appointed

The Haryana government has appointed senior IAS officer Rajeev Arora as Nodal Officer for coordination with all the departments and stakeholders for prevention and control of the disease in Haryana.

Isolation wards

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora Monday issued directions that each district should be prepared with at least 100 isolation beds and Gurgaon should be equipped with at least 500 isolation beds, due to its location bordering New Delhi.

No visitors inside prisons

Haryana’s Prisons Department has also banned meetings of inmates with their visitors from March 18 till March 31. The orders issued by Director General (Prisons) added that only those new inmates who yet do not have facility of Prison Inmate Calling Facility (PICS) can only be allowed two meetings with their visitors during this period.

COVID-19 helpline

The government has also setup two helpline numbers 8558893911 and 108 where information regarding the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) suspects in the state can be given. Arora also directed officers to install awareness-hoardings at public places Do’s and Don’ts and preventive measures. State government shall also be launching awareness campaigns through advertisements, TV, radio and through SMS. Arora also asked officers to involve retired medical officers, medical students, paramedical staff and ex-servicemen in the task to handle any emergency situation. Apart from this, directions have been issued that “hand sanitizers be made available in all government offices, mini-secretariats and other populated places”.

Keeping hospitals battle-ready

“Deputy Commissioners (DCs) should also ensure that necessary facilities are available in medical colleges, apart from private and government hospitals in all districts. DCs should request the private companies in their respective areas to inform the Chief Medical Officer through internet regarding employees who visit from other countries. Apart from this, the companies should also allow employees to work from home if possible,” the Chief Secretary directed officers in a meeting chaired through video conferencing.

Arora added that Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Chief Health Officers and other senior officers of all districts should coordinate and share information related to the coronavirus with each other.

Haryana government has already issued orders to shut down all cinema halls, schools (except for the days when examinations are scheduled), gyms, swimming pools, night clubs till March 31. Directions were also issued to the Deputy Commissioners to ban gathering of more than 200 people in any social, political, cultural, educational, sports competition and family events across the state.

