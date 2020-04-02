GMCH staff nurse absconds from home quarantine

The order says that the nurse was asked to home quarantine for 14 days as per the UT Chandigarh protocol. (Representational Photo) The order says that the nurse was asked to home quarantine for 14 days as per the UT Chandigarh protocol. (Representational Photo)

A GMCH staff nurse, who had been mandated to be home quarantined for a period of 14 days, was found to have left her home and gone to live with her relatives at Mohali. The staff nurse was working directly with COVID-19 patients and had been tested for COVID-19 and quarantined at the hospital itself before she was released for mandated home isolation as she tested negative.

An order by the Director Principal of GMCH 32, B S Chavan, which was circulated to all heads of departments of the hospital, warned all staff to avoid such an incident in the future. The order says that the nurse was asked to home quarantine for 14 days as per the UT Chandigarh protocol, but when members of the department of community medicine went to check on home quarantined staff as per routine, they found that the nurse was not at her home.

“On telephonic conversation it was discovered that she was staying at Mohali with relatives,” the order states. The matter was reported to the Sector 34 police station. However, the hospital administration claims they decided to be lenient and asked police personnel not to file an FIR against the nurse. “It would have spoiled her career hence we decided to be lenient,” a spokesperson said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd