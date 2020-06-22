Coronavirus outbreak: Four test positive in Mohali, tally rises to 222

Dr Manjeet Singh said that 12 patients, who had recovered from the disease, were discharged from the hospital. (Representational) Dr Manjeet Singh said that 12 patients, who had recovered from the disease, were discharged from the hospital. (Representational)

The district reported four positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking tally of positive cases to 222. There are 68 active cases in Mohali at present.

Three cases were reported from Baltana and one from Derabassi. Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said, three cases were reported at the flu corner, following extensive sampling of people in Baltana area. He added that the three patients from Baltana are a 60-year-old man, his 60-year-old wife and a 42-year-old man. A 40-year-old woman from Derabassi tested positive.

Speaking further, Dr Manjeet Singh said that 12 patients, who had recovered from the disease, were discharged from the hospital. Among those discharged, eight are from Mubarikpur- a COVID-19 hotspot, three are from Nayagaon and one from Dappar.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said, till Sunday, at least 11,200 samples were tested, out of which 10,596 were negative. “About 94 per cent of the samples have tested negative. It is a matter of relief. Our teams will continue to increase sampling,” the DC added. He said that the administration is focusing on extensive sampling in the high risk areas, besides contact tracing. As part of the strategy evolved to contain the coronavirus outbreak, random sampling at the Chandigarh Airport is being done for the returnees from other states and those who belong to the district.

“Besides this, awareness drives at regular intervals are also being undertaken,” the DC added.

Two test positive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: As many as two residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Chandigarh on Sunday. The tally of patients is now 406, with 84 active cases.

A 45-year-old woman from Sector 22 and a 25-year-old from Mauli Jagran were diagnosed with the disease. The 45-year-old is a Haryana government employee, who has been working in the UT. She has four household contacts and three family contacts, all of whom are asymptomatic. The woman from Mauli Jagran has five family contacts and one community contact, who are all asymptomatic.

11 new cases reported in Panchkula

Panchkula: As many as 11 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Panchkula on Sunday. This also includes a female employee of the Haryana MLA Hostel in Chandigarh, who tested positive in the city.

A couple aged 60 from Baltana, Mohali also tested positive in the city. They will be added in the Punjab tally. A 22-year-old male, resident of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh will be counted in the UP count.

Seven remaining cases will be added to Panchkula’s Covid-19 tally, which include a 42-year-old male from Sector 26, a couple in their 30s from Kalka, a 17-year-old girl from Pinjore. Apart from that, a 27-year-old woman, an 11-year-old girl, a 22-year-old girl from Raipur Rani also tested positive. They are all contacts of an already positive patient. Meanwhile, there was still some confusion over the numbers as the state COVID bulletin stated that Panchkula had no new cases today, and reported the tally at 87. CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur said that the numbers are being accessed and the final numbers will be updated on Monday. “Many have given false addresses and we are ascertaining where they are and where they should be counted,” she said. The tally as per records presented Saturday and adding those given today, currently stands at 131 with 91 in Panchkula and 44 under the ‘outsiders’ tab.

