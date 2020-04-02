Doctors treating corona patients allowed free stay, food at Hotel Parkview

Any doctor of UT or even PGIMER can avail of this facility. (File) Any doctor of UT or even PGIMER can avail of this facility. (File)

Doctors who have been treating or are being exposed to coronavirus positive patients will be given free stay and meals at Hotel Park View, where they can be quarantined if they don’t want to meet their families, the Chandigarh Administration decided on Wednesday.

Any doctor of UT or even PGIMER can avail of this facility.

Meanwhile, Governor of Punjab-cum-Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, V P Singh Badnore reviewed the anti-corona arrangements with Director, PGIMER, Director Health Services and Director Principal, GMCH regarding availability of medicines and staff. DC, Mohali and Panchkula also joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Adviser, Manoj Parida briefed the Administrator regarding the video conference with the Cabinet Secretary in the morning. He also mentioned that additional PPEs for city healthcare workers are on the way.

Eight companies to deliver groceries

K K Yadav, Commissioner, MC said they have introduced eight more companies, namely, Punjab Agro, Markfed, Reliance, Big Bazaar, Bigbasket, 24X7, Bhejo and Groffers for delivery of groceries at doorsteps.

Besides providing fodder for cows, the MC will also feed stray dogs at certain places in the city. Safety kits have been provided to the sanitary staff and the MC has announced a bonus of Rs1,000 for the staff engaged in sanitisation duty.

Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner, informed that as many as 41,754 food packets were distributed to the needy on March 31. Arrangements have also been made in banks and ATMs for people to withdraw their salaries.

PM to hold video conference with CMs

The Prime Minister will hold a video conference with the Chief Ministers tomorrow. The Administrator and Adviser will attend the same along with Health Secretary, Arun Kumar Gupta and DGP Sanjay Beniwal.

