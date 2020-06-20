Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in Punjab reaches 98

The Covid-29 death toll in the state, meanwhile, reached 98 Saturday with four more deaths in Amritsar district and one patient each dying in Ludhiana and Kapurthala, as per the official media bulletin by the state government. (Representational) The Covid-29 death toll in the state, meanwhile, reached 98 Saturday with four more deaths in Amritsar district and one patient each dying in Ludhiana and Kapurthala, as per the official media bulletin by the state government. (Representational)

Due to increasing Covid mortality rate and fear of community spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government has decided to focus on individuals who are at high risk of getting infected given either their proximity to a patient and weak immunity. Such individuals will now be given an option to shift out of containment areas to safe zones created by the state.

The Covid-29 death toll in the state, meanwhile, reached 98 Saturday with four more deaths in Amritsar district and one patient each dying in Ludhiana and Kapurthala, as per the official media bulletin by the state government.

A letter has been written by Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab Department Health And Family Welfare, Anurag Aggarwal to all Deputy Commissioners of state has asked them to shift high risk patients away from the Covid-19 containment zones.

The letter reads, “It has been observed that number of Covid cases and mortality thereof are increasing in the state. As vulnerable population groups (those with co-morbid medical conditions. above 60 years of age, pregnant women, persons with immune-compromised conditions) are more prone to serious Covid illness, therefore for containment and micro-containment zones, where there is clustering of Covid-19 cases, new guidelines are being issued in order to reduce mortality.”

According to these guidelines, decent local accommodation facilities in hotels/lodges at reasonable rates maybe identified to keep high risk individuals. Payment for such arrangements will be made by government under State Disaster Response Fund.

Deputy Commissioners have been asked for list of high-risk individuals in containment and micro-containment zones to be prepared and such persons to be offered accommodation out of the containment zone till their area of residence comes out of the containment zone. This facility will be optional and such person coming in high-risk category will be allowed one caretaker from home to look after them.

Also, the SMOs of nearest Government Health facility will ensure morning and evening rounds of medical officers in these facilities as per duty roster. Nursing staff and helpers or any other category of paramedical manpower if required may be hired on volunteer basis at fixed honorarium of Rs 25,000 per month, the guidelines said. These health workers will be covered for health insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package.

Further, rapid response teams of the containment/micro-containment zones will report daily about number and details of persons quarantined in such facility.

120 new cases reported

On Saturday, 120 new cases were reported in the state taking the total tally of persons coming out positive for novel coronavirus infection to 3,952. Among these, 47 new cases were reported from Jalandhar, 21 from Amritsar, 14 from Sangrur, 11 from Mohali, seven each from Patiala and Ludhiana, four from Kapurthala, two each from Pathankot, Tarn Taran and Fatehgarh Sahib and one each from Barnala, Mansa and Moga.

As per the bulletin, there were 1,176 cases in “institutional isolation”, 21 on oxygen support and five on ventilator support. The health bulletin said 2,678 patients have been “discharged”.

A Health department official said four men aged 60, 53, 65 and 78 in Amritsar, a 42-year-old woman from Kapurthala and a 70-year-old-woman from Ludhiana died due to Covid-19 on Saturday.

Fixing rates for pvt hospitals

Meanwhile, Medical Education and Reaserch Minister O P Soni said that Punjab government will fix the charges of Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals.

“We have enough arrangements at the government hospitals for Covid-19 treatment. Still, if someone wants to go for private hospitals, we will soon fix the charges of treatment for these hospitals so that no one should be exploited,” said the minister.

On increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in state, Soni said, “Numbers has been increasing due to end of lockdown and movement of the public. So, we have decided to continue with lockdown on Saturday and Sunday.”

