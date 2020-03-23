Coronavirus outbreak: Chandigarh RLA office to request Centre to extend BS-IV vehicles’ registration date

On December 18, 2019, FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations) had moved the Supreme Court, seeking an extension for the last date for selling BS-IV vehicles. On December 18, 2019, FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations) had moved the Supreme Court, seeking an extension for the last date for selling BS-IV vehicles.

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing in the country, the Chandigarh Administration announced to shutdown government offices and officials in the administration said that a communique will be sent to the Government of India by the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh, to exceed the date of the registration of BS IV vehicles, which was scheduled to end on March 31.

The Supreme Court in October 2018 had ruled that no motor vehicle conforming to the older BS-IV emission norms will be sold or registered in the country from April 1, 2020.

On December 18, 2019, FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations) had moved the Supreme Court, seeking an extension for the last date for selling BS-IV vehicles.

However, in February, the apex court turned down a plea by automobile dealers seeking to alter its earlier order prohibiting the sale of BS-IV compliant vehicles from April 1.

RLA Incharge Virat said, “At RLA, people have been coming from across the city to get their BS -IV vehicles registered in Chandigarh, as the last date is March 31, but now because of coronavirus, the administration has locked down offices, including the RLA in Chandigarh. A request application will be moved to the Union to exceed the date for the registration of the BS- IV vehicles.”

To get their BS-IV vehicles registered in RLA, the residents do not need to make an appointment at present, and people are coming walk-in, with the file.

However, since the lockdown due to coronavirus, a large number of panicked residents are turning to the office of RLA Chandigarh asking about whether their vehicle will be registered after March 31.

A businessman residing in Chandigarh, Nitin Aggarwal said, “Since there is a lockdown in the city, and several who bought the BS-IV vehicles, must be given extra time to get their vehicles registered. I hope that the government will take notice of the matter, and the date will be extended.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd