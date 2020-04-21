Coronavirus outbreak: Another Tablighi Jamaat attendee tests positive, Panchkula dist tally 18 now

While six of these seven had attended the congregation at Sikar, Rajasthan, this would be the first case, who had attended the congregation at Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh and has tested positive for COVID-19. (Representational) While six of these seven had attended the congregation at Sikar, Rajasthan, this would be the first case, who had attended the congregation at Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh and has tested positive for COVID-19. (Representational)

With another person who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation testing positive, the total tally of positive corona cases went up to 18 on Monday. Of 18, seven are those who attended Jamaat congregations in various states, nine cases came from a single family while the first two were the cases who had come in direct contact of other positive cases.

While six of these seven had attended the congregation at Sikar, Rajasthan, this would be the first case, who had attended the congregation at Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh and has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is 20 years old and hails from Navanagar village near Baddi border of Panchkula and has been quarantined with others at Mauli quarantine facility since April 7.

As many as 124 people from the district were quarantined at Nada Sahib on March 31, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat events in various states. After the quarantine facility was full to the brim, the administration shifted out people to Mauli near Raipurrani.

Results of as many as 172 people for COVID-19 are still awaited.

One of the persons who attended Jamaat function and had tested positive on April 4, has now tested negative thrice in a row. The 37-year-old was discharged from the civil hospital on Monday.

One more tests positive from Nayagaon

Mohali: One more positive COVID-19 case was reported from Mohali district after a 25-year-old man from Nayagaon was tested positive. The total number of positive cases went up to 62. In the last 24 hours, five positive cases were reported in the district.

With 62 cases, the district tops the Punjab tally. Two deaths have also been reported from the district and a total of eight patients have been cured.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that the man was living in the same building where a positive case was staying.

As for Jawaharpur village, the DC said that as of now, there are a total of 38 coronavirus positive patients belonging to the village and out of them, 37 are undergoing treatment in Gian Sagar Hospital while one is admitted to the PGI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.