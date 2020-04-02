All Covid-19 patients to be shifted to dedicated isolation facility at PGI

Screening of patients, including taking samples for testing will continue in the three hospitals as per usual. (File) Screening of patients, including taking samples for testing will continue in the three hospitals as per usual. (File)

An order signed by Arun Gupta, Home-cum-Health Principal Secretary for UT Chandigarh passed on Wednesday, stated that all COVID-19 patients from the city will be admitted to the dedicated 250 bedded quarantine ward set up in the Nehru Extension Block of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Until now, patients were screened and admitted across isolation wards in the three major government hospitals of the city- PGIMER, Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 and Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16. However, from Thursday on wards all positive patients will be isolated to the 250 bedded Nehru Extension block of PGIMER. This ward had been exclusively prepared for COVID-19 since the guidelines for preparedness were laid in the Union Territory. According to official sources, the block has eight ventilators, which can be expanded up to 20 if need be.

Screening of patients, including taking samples for testing will continue in the three hospitals as per usual. Suspected patients will also be placed in the same isolation wards of GMCH 32, GMSH 16 and PGIMER until their test results come. “We have got the order and will be shifting our patients there tomorrow,” claimed a spokesperson from GMCH. Currently, there are a total 14 positive cases in the city.

PGI resident doctors’ body against move.

Many healthcare professionals from the city, including the Association of Resident Doctors of PGIMER, have voiced their concerns regarding the decision to transfer all patients to the PGIMER isolation unit in the Nehru extension block, stating that there is no safe and foolproof way to transfer infected patients from the three isolation wards to Nehru extension block. “It makes no sense to transfer a stable patient now to the new block. It will expose so many other people on the way while you transfer the patient. This is not in best interest of society as it increases risk of exposure for all involved in the transfer,” said Dr Uttam Thakur, president of the association. “Also even the new isolation unit will fill up soon with rate of spread of this infection. Then what will we do? Tranfer patients again to ensure we have a singular isolation unit for COVID- 19?” Dr Thakur added.

