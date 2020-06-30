Coronavirus outbreak: 6 deaths, 150 fresh cases in Punjab, state’s case count now 5,568

The other districts which had fresh cases were Mohali (11), Fatehgarh Sahib (9), Amritsar and Moga (7 each), Kapurthala (6), Pathankot (5), Hoshiarpur (4), Patiala (3), Bathinda (2) and Ropar, Nawanshahr and Gurdaspur (1 each). (Representational) The other districts which had fresh cases were Mohali (11), Fatehgarh Sahib (9), Amritsar and Moga (7 each), Kapurthala (6), Pathankot (5), Hoshiarpur (4), Patiala (3), Bathinda (2) and Ropar, Nawanshahr and Gurdaspur (1 each). (Representational)

Six more deaths were reported from Punjab due to Covid-19, driving up the state’s total death count to 144 on Tuesday.

There were 150 fresh cases in the state, taking the total tally of persons testing positive for novel coronavirus to 5,568.

Three men, aged 55, 68 and 71 died in Amritsar, two men, both aged 55, from Jalandhar and Patiala and a 52-year-old man from Ludhiana were reported dead due to the coronavirus infection.

Maximum fresh cases were reported in Ludhiana (45), followed by Jalandhar (26) and Sangrur (22).

The other districts which had fresh cases were Mohali (11), Fatehgarh Sahib (9), Amritsar and Moga (7 each), Kapurthala (6), Pathankot (5), Hoshiarpur (4), Patiala (3), Bathinda (2) and Ropar, Nawanshahr and Gurdaspur (1 each).

Six policemen from Moga, all posted in sub-division Nihal Singh Wala, tested positive Tuesday. They included a 57-year-old sub-inspector posted at Saanjh Kendra, a 51-year old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted as in-charge of Police Station Outreach Centre (PSOC), a 49-year old assistant sub-inspector and a 46-year old senior constable posted at Nihal Singh Wala police station, a 29-year old senior constable posted as computer operator at PSOC and a 48-year old Punjab Home Guard (PHG) posted at Saanjh Kendra.

SSP, Moga, Harmanbir Singh Gill said that all of them were asymptomatic and home-quarantined. “They were tested after an ASI from Nihal Singh Wala police station had tested positive on June 27,” said the SSP.

Of the fresh cases on Tuesday, nine had travel history outside the state including four that returned from abroad.

As per the official media bulletin, 3,867 patients have been discharged and 1,557 are in institutional isolation, 23 of them on oxygen support and four on ventilator support.

Maximum Covid-19 deaths (42) and maximum positive cases (911) have been reported from Amritsar, followed by Ludhiana with 21 deaths and 840 cases, and Jalandhar with 21 deaths and 738 cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.