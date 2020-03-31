Coronavirus outbreak: 42-year-old domestic help is Punjab’s third victim, her locality in Ludhiana sealed

Patiala Civil Surgeon Harish Malhotra told PTI over the phone, “She was complaining of breathlessness and had acute respiratory distress syndrome when she was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night.” (Representational Image) Patiala Civil Surgeon Harish Malhotra told PTI over the phone, “She was complaining of breathlessness and had acute respiratory distress syndrome when she was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night.” (Representational Image)

A 42-year-old domestic help from Amarpura Mohalla in Ludhiana became the third COVID-19 casualty in Punjab after she succumbed at Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital on Monday. She tested positive for coronavirus after her death.

She was brought to the Patiala hospital at 1:30 am after she needed a ventilator for her acute respiratory distress syndrome. None of the 14 ventilators at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana were functioning. At the Patiala Civil Hospital hospital, she was kept at an isolation ward considering her extreme symptoms.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Harish Malhotra told PTI over the phone, “She was complaining of breathlessness and had acute respiratory distress syndrome when she was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night.” Malhotra added that she died around 1.30 pm on Monday, before the report of her samples confirming her as coronavirus positive patient arrived.

Victim’s locality sealed, Ludhiana Sabzi Mandi shut

After her death, her three children and a man who accompanied her to the hospital have been isolated.

The Ludhiana administration has prepared a list of three doctors, two staff nurses and a class-four employee who had come in contact with the patient at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital. They have been instructed to remain in isolation. As of now, she has not been known to have any travel history.

Doctors attending to her said she was hypertensive and was detected with hypothyroid. She died because of this co-morbidity, they added.

After the news of her death, the Ludhiana district administration sealed Amarpura, a congested colony with narrow lanes which is at a distance of 1.2 km from Ludhiana’s Civil Hospital.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal that Health Department teams are carrying out a detailed survey of all residents of Amarpura Mohalla to identify any suspected cases. Body of patient, meanwhile, has been sent to Ludhiana Civil Hospital.

Since a lot of vegetable vendors stay at Amanpura Mohalla, Ludhiana DC Pardeep Aggarwal has also ordered the closure of main Sabzi Mandi situated at Jalandhar Bypass area of the city. This Sabzi Mandi supplies vegetables to the entire Ludhiana city.

Sanjay Talwar, MLA, Ludhiana East, who lives less than a km away from Amarpura Mohalla, said, “A number of vegetable and fruit vendors live in Amarpura Mohalla who go to Sabzi Mandi on a daily basis. Hence, as a precautionary measure Mandi has been closed.”

Patiala resident tests positive

Punjab has 41 confirmed coronavirus cases so far. Among the three who tested positive on Monday was the 42-year-old woman who died, a 65-year-old resident of Nayagaon in Mohali and a 35-year-old resident of Patiala’s Desi Mehmandari who had returned from Dubai 10 days ago.

He tested positive at an isolation ward at a Patiala hospital. He was tested in Delhi soon after his return, but had tested negative. He developed symptoms and was admitted to hospital where he has tested positive.

Suspected patient dies at Faridkot

A 30-year-old suspected COVID-19 patient Monday died in Faridkot Medical College and Hospital. He was resident of Ferozepur. According to Civil Surgeon, Ferozepur, Dr Navdeep Singh,”Patient had many health issues and he was admitted at Faridkot Medical College with cough, fever, chest pain, weakness and respiratory disorder. He was admitted in civil hospital, Ferozepur , on March 27 and was attended by chest and TB specialist Dr Satinder Kaur. At that time, he had no chest pain, fever or cough and was diagnosed with anaemia with septicaemia. He was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot on March 30 and he died on the same day. Test for COVID-19 was taken after his death and the result of samples are awaited.”

The victim’s body was sent to Ferozepur and was cremated later on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

