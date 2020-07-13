Coronavirus outbreak: 4 more deaths in Punjab, toll rises to 199

There were 234 new cases in Punjab, driving up the total tally of people testing for novel coronavirus to 7,821. (Representational) There were 234 new cases in Punjab, driving up the total tally of people testing for novel coronavirus to 7,821. (Representational)

Another four deaths were reported from Punjab, taking the total death count in the state to 199 on Sunday.

There were 234 new cases in the state, driving up the total tally of people testing for novel coronavirus to 7,821.

The districts which reported deaths were Amritsar (men aged 42 and 50), Pathankot (84-year-old man) and Sangrur (91-year-old woman).

Of the fresh positive cases, 60 were from Ludhiana, 36 from Jalandhar and 23 each from Mohali and Nawanshahr.

Three policemen, two from Ludhiana rural and one from city police, tested positive. Two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) aged 40 and 51, both posted at Mullanpur Dakha police station of Ludhiana rural, tested positive, taking the total number of infected policemen from this police station to 10. A 50-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted with CIA-1 staff of Ludhiana city police tested positive. He is a native of Gurdaspur and lives in Police Colony, Jamalpur, of Ludhiana. All of them are asymptomatic.

The other districts which reported new cases were Amritsar (22), Patiala (21), Sangrur and Bathinda (12 each), Mansa (six), Ropar (four), Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Muktsar, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Kapurthala (two each) and Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Faridkot (one each).

As per the official media bulletin, 5,392 patients have been discharged and there are 2,230 active cases, 59 of them on oxygen support and nine on ventilator support.

Amritsar has reported maximum COVID-19 deaths (53), followed by Ludhiana (31) and Jalandhar (25). Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (1,376), followed by Jalandhar (1,223) and Amritsar (1,062).

