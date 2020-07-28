Coronavirus outbreak: 2 children among Chandigarh’s 23 new cases

As many as six new patients are contacts of positive cases from hospitals. (Representational) As many as six new patients are contacts of positive cases from hospitals. (Representational)

The steady surge of Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh continued on Monday, as the UT recorded 23 fresh cases, taking the tally of cases up to 910. The city has reported 14 deaths till now. Among the new patients, at least 12 are men, nine women and two children.

As many as six new patients are contacts of positive cases from hospitals. A 24-year-old man from Sector 23 is a positive case from PGI, while a 26-year-old woman from Khuda Lahora and a 36-year-old woman from Sector 50 are both contacts of another person from PGI, who was diagnosed with the disease earlier.

A 26-year-old man from Sector 49 is a contact of a positive case of GMCH-32, whereas, a 31-year-old man from Sector 52 works at a hospital in Mohali. The patients also include a 13-year-old boy from Bapu dham Colony in Sector 26, and a five-year-old boy from Sector 51.

Cases were reported from across Chandigarh — Khuda Lahora, Bapu dham Colony, Manimajra, Maulijagran, Kishangarh, and sectors 14, 19, 39, 23, 44, 24, 29, 50, 51, 52, and 39. At least four people were also discharged from hospitals.

The 67-year-old man from Sector 38 who succumbed to the disease on Sunday evening was first diagnosed with Covid-19 on July 5.

He was treated and discharged from PGI on July 14. After being admitted to PGI, the patient had tested positive on July 8, negative on July 10 and 11, before being discharged on July 14. However, later he was admitted at Sector 48 Covid centre of GMCH 32 for respiratory complications. The patient, who also suffered from diabetes, died at the ICU of the Sector 48 Covid centre on Sunday.

1-year-old boy, two others test positive in Panchkula

Panchkula: In a break from the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in Panchkula, only three people tested positive for disease in the district on Monday.

Of the three patients, one is a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, a resident of MDC-6. The health department has asked the family to quarantine at home itself and isolate the boy with his mother. “It becomes very difficult when children test positive. We generally suggest home quarantine as it helps the family. It has also been seen that when a child tests positive the mother or family also tests positive later. A child falls under the high risk category and thus, infections are more prevalent in children and appear before in them, before other family members,” said Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Saroj Aggarwal.

The others who tested positive are a 59-year-old man from Kalka and a 42-year-old man from Sector 14 in Panchkula.

The tally now stands at 238, with 107 outsiders. Till now, the Health department has collected over 18,000 samples for test. ENS

32 new cases recorded in Mohali

Mohali: As many as 32 Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the total tally to 747, with 268 active cases.

DC Girish Dayalan said that 15 cases were reported from Mohali, six from Kharar, three from Derabassi, four from Zirakpur, and one each from Balongi, Banur, Nayagaon and Manauli village.

The health department has also increased antigen testing and is targeting containment zones and vulnerable areas, Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh told The Indian Express. ENS

