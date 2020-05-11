Coronavirus outbreak: 15 test positive in Tricity, 9 cases in Mohali

At present the district has 50 active cases, while as many as 54 people have recovered. (Representational) At present the district has 50 active cases, while as many as 54 people have recovered. (Representational)

While 15 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Tricity, of them, as many as nine cases were reported in Mohali district on Sunday. The nine people tested positive for the disease are reportedly health workers posted at Ropar Civil Hospital. However, they resided in Kurali, Kharar and Mohali City. The new cases rose the district’s tally to 107.

According to the health department, those tested positive include six men and three women.

At present the district has 50 active cases, while as many as 54 people have recovered.

For the first time, health workers tested positive in the district. All those diagnosed with the disease were admitted to Ropar Civil Hospital.

80-year-old among two recovered in Mohali

Two more patients recovered from coronavirus on Sunday, bringing down the number of active cases to 41 in the district.

A total of 98 positive cases have been reported in the district so far. Civil Surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said that both woman patients have been discharged from ‘Covid Care Centre’ at Gyan Sagar Hospital near Banur.

He said that the total number of recovered patients in the district has now reached 54. The Civil Surgeon added that one of the recovered women is 80 years old and she belongs to Sector 91 while the other is 56 years old. One woman is a native of Jawaharpur village, the hotspot of the disease in the district.

Dr Manjit Singh added that after 14 days’ treatment, reports of two consecutive tests conducted on them came out negative after which they have been discharged.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.