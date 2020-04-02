One more tests positive in Chandigarh

10-year-old girl among 3 new positive COVID-19 cases in Mohali district. (File) 10-year-old girl among 3 new positive COVID-19 cases in Mohali district. (File)

ONE MORE patient, a 49-year-old man from Sector 35 of Chandigarh, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The patient had atypical pneumonia with bilateral pneumonitis and has been admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16. His symptoms are severe, but doctors from the hospital claim that he is otherwise in a stable condition.

The 49-year-old has no relevant travel history or history of contact with a positive patient. He has relatives who had returned from Dubai and Singapore in mid-February, but the patient claims that he never met these relatives. His three family members have been traced as close contacts, two of whom, comprising his wife and son, have been tested at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. Furthermore, three more of his contacts in Punjab, his close relatives, have been traced.

As of Wednesday night, the test results of at least seven suspected cases of COVID-19 from Chandigarh were awaited. Two nurses, one from GMCH-32, and another from PGIMER who was exposed to the Nayagaon patient who passed away on Tuesday morning have been tested for the disease, their test results are awaited. The 10-month-old child of an NRI couple from Canada who have been admitted to GMCH-32 and are COVID-19 positive has also been tested for the disease. Furthermore, three more residents from PGIMER have been asked to isolate themselves at home since they are secondary contacts of the Nayagaon patient.

A total of 21 patients, including 11 from the UT, were tested at the three government hospitals with dedicated isolation wards in the city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd