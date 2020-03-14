Coronavirus: Mock drill in Mohali Phase 7, residents get confused

A patient being evacuated during the mock drill in Mohali on Friday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) A patient being evacuated during the mock drill in Mohali on Friday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

THE DISTRICT administration along with the health authorities and the police conducted a mock drill in connection with coronavirus in the residential area of Phase 7 on Friday. The residents were asked to stay inside their houses while the exercise was carried out to take patients in an ambulance.

It was clarified that there was no case of coronavirus in the district so far. The officiating Deputy Commissioner, Ashika Jain, said that they were taking preventive measures to check the spread of coronavirus. She added that the team comprising health officials, revenue officials and the police conducted a mock drill in which a patient was safely evacuated in an ambulance and was transported duly escorted by the police to the hospital.

“The entire area was cordoned off to ensure that no person may be allowed to move in or out of the area. Further, the residents of the area in the vicinity were sensitised to the entire procedure in order to spread awareness among them and to prevent any misinformation from spreading in the area,” she said.

However, the mock drill created confusion among the residents who felt that a coronavirus patient was taken to hospital. Jain said that some unscrupulous elements were misusing pictures to spread rumours. “It was only a mock drill to prepare the residents and the officials for the containment strategy. We are initiating strict action against the persons spreading incorrect information,” the DC added.

The residents of the area had to face tough time as the police did not allow them to come out of their houses during the drill.

Mahavir Singh Dhillon, a Phase VII resident, said that he had to pick his children from school but the policemen refused to allow him to go.

“I had to wait to get my children from school. Many residents were confused about what was happening in the area. The authorities must inform people in advance,” he added.

Woman tests negative

A suspected patient of Covid-19, whose samples were sent to Pune, tested negative for coronavirus. The woman had visited Italy recently.

