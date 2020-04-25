Watch: Chandigarh police’ device to catch lockdown violators, with social distancing

A screen grab of the video (Twitter/DgpChdPolice) A screen grab of the video (Twitter/DgpChdPolice)

To ensure that citizens adhere to the lockdown guidelines enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Chandigarh police has devised a new technique to tackle non-cooperating suspects.

Cops are now experimenting with a device comprising of a long wooden stick attached to a round-shaped metal to capture violators, which also lets them practice social distancing.

“VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police has devised this unique way of tackling non-cooperating corona suspects and curfew breakers. Great equipment, great drill,” the DGP Chandigarh police captioned a video he tweeted.

Chandigarh has been declared as a hotspot for the novel coronavirus, and the police have been tasked to maintain the curfew imposed in the city.

Police from other states have too used non-conventional tactics to teach a lesson to people who refuse to pay heed to the prohibitory orders.

In Tamil Nadu, Tiruppur District police caught hold of three youths who came riding on a scooter without wearing helmets or masks. Upon questioning, when the violators were not able to provide an answer to the duty officers, the trio were taken to an ambulance and made to sit with a person who pretended to be corona positive patient.

The youths were terrified and pleaded to get out of the ambulance. They tried several times to escape but in vain. After a while, the police opened the doors of the ambulance and left the violators with a warning. The video of the incident was released by Tiruppur administration and went viral across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police used drones to track those evading lockdown.

Earlier, the Bangalore Traffic Police came up with a skit to spread awareness about the virus and to urge people not to venture out unless necessary.

The video, which was tweeted from their official account, shows a police officer making an announcement before a biker arrives on the scene. A police officer wearing a helmet resembling the coronavirus sits pillion while another dressed similarly runs up and begins troubling the man riding the motorcycle. The rider is then made to wear a coronavirus-shaped helmet, which is meant to signify that he is travelling away with the virus.

The country is under an extended lockdown period till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19, a disease spread by the novel coronavirus. So far, over 25,000 people have been infected with the virus.

