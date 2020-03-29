Coronavirus lockdown: Chandigarh curtails curfew relaxation, now from 11 am to 3 pm

“Residents can come on foot and can make purchases by following social distance norms,” it was decided. (File/Representational Image) “Residents can come on foot and can make purchases by following social distance norms,” it was decided. (File/Representational Image)

The Chandigarh Administration on Sunday curtailed the relaxation timing given to city residents.

“Until further orders, the essential shops will be allowed to be kept open for only four hours, i.e. from 11 am to 3 pm,” it was decided.

Earlier, the relaxation was given from 10 am to 6 pm. This was decided in a review meeting convened by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore.

“Residents can come on foot and can make purchases by following social distance norms,” it was decided.

Ration through delivery boys

Also, the officials decided that ration can be ordered and supplied through food delivery boys. “Payment could be made online. Food delivery boys will be fully sanitised and will follow social distance norms,” it was specified.

Directions to shopkeepers

The UT Administration on Sunday said that in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, wholesalers, retailers and shopkeepers have been advised to maintain hygiene at workplace.

They have been advised to maintain social distancing and prepare marked circles/squares in such a way that a minimum of 1-metre distance is maintained between two customers.

“Sanitise every customer by way of hand sanitizer before entering the shop and on exiting the shop. Avoid overcrowding. Limit the number of shoppers. This can be done by letting customers into the store progressively. Put at least one person on duty for ensuring social distance.You shall keep a hand sanitizer in place for sanitising each customer,” the advisory stated.

Also, the shopkeepers have been told to provide a mask, hand wash and sanitizer to the staffers and workforce.

“To ensure hand washing protocol and proper cleanliness of frequently touched surfaces, hygiene and physical distancing has to be maintained. Shaking hands and hugging as a matter of greeting is to be avoided,” it was further specified.

The shopkeepers have been told to encourage home delivery and e-payment.

“Together we can and we will overcome this COVID-19 pandemic. We seek your cooperation in adopting these measures. Punitive action will be taken against those who do not comply with the above,” the administration said.

