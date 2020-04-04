Unaware of registrations, migrant workers wait for lockdown to end

The Punjab government has announced Rs 3,000 for every registered labourer, are also not aware of their registration with the government. (Photo by Bhupendra Rana) The Punjab government has announced Rs 3,000 for every registered labourer, are also not aware of their registration with the government. (Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Twenty-nine-year-old, Anil Sagar, a construction site worker, who has been working and living at Zirakpur since 15 years, is presently waiting in Zirakpur with 60 fellow labourers from Uttar Pradesh, for the lockdown to be lifted so that he can either start work or move back to his native town Bareilly, as he is finding difficult to manage the daily essential needs for his family.

“We are total 60 people at Zirakpur, working on different building and construction sites. Our contractor has been helping us for getting food and grocery with the help of some political leaders, as he has asked us to wait till April 14. If the lockdown is lifted we will have work to do and life will turn to normal, or if the lockdown continues, we will have to go back to UP,” said Guliya, 28, another construction site worker.

“It has become very difficult to survive here, we do not have money, and it is difficult to buy groceries for ourselves and our family members. The local political leaders do come here sometimes, but they give groceries only to a few and then get their photos clicked and then don’t come back,” he added.

Ram Bharose, 20, said, “I am going to Naraingarh (Haryana) today which is around 50 kilometres from here, as my uncle lives on rent there. I had been living here at the construction site, but since there is no work here, the contractor has asked us to come after a few days.”

He further added, “If the lockdown opens on April 14 and if the train and buses start commuting, I will move back to Madhubani, Bihar, and then I will return here only if the work starts and lockdown ends.”

Meanwhile, Rajinder Raj, a labour contractor, said, “I am trying to stop the workers from moving to UP or Bihar on foot, as when the construction work will begin, we will have work to be given to them.

Meanwhile, I am trying to provide groceries and food to as many as possible so that they can stay here.”

