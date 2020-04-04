Police visit slums, thank residents, urge them to practise social distancing

The residents, standing at their doorsteps and balconies greeted the police personnel with applauds and promised that they will maintain social distancing. (Representational Photo) The residents, standing at their doorsteps and balconies greeted the police personnel with applauds and promised that they will maintain social distancing. (Representational Photo)

IN AN attempt to encourage people to follow strictly lockdown and curfew rules, especially in the EWS, rehabilitation and slum colonies, area SHOs Friday visited residential areas to thanks people for following the rules for the past 12 days.

The police personnel encouraged the residents to maintain patience and follow the rules further till April 14. Using the loudspeakers and mike attached with official vehicles, police visited the slum areas and urged people to practice social distancing. SHO PS 26 Inspector Narinder Patial visited dense populated Bapu Dham Colony (BDC) in Sector 26, while SHO IT Park Inspector Lakhbir Singh visited Indira Colony.

The residents, standing at their doorsteps and balconies greeted the police personnel with applauds and promised that they will maintain social distancing.

The police also motivated the residents to repeatedly sanitise their hands, take bath at least once a day with warm water and not cough or sneeze without covering their face. SHO IT Park Lakhbir Singh said that the Resident Welfare Association (RWS) of Indira Colony also invited the police to address the residents on the issue of COVID-19.

Since March 23, around 6,000 police personnel, including home guard volunteers, are on 12 hours duty everyday. The sanctioned leaves of all the police personnel were cancelled, except involving

an emergency.

A policeman said, “Life has completely changed. This situation teaches us policing is not only maintaining law and order. It also serving the people.”

