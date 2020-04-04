Nurses face issues while commuting- family stopped from picking them up

However, the staff nurse claimed that the buses have a set route and her house and that of many others do not fall on that route, so they cannot commute via the buses.(File) However, the staff nurse claimed that the buses have a set route and her house and that of many others do not fall on that route, so they cannot commute via the buses.(File)

Two GMCH-32 nurses, one of whom is posted in the isolation ward for swine flu patients next to the COVID-19 isolation wards, were left stranded after their shift at the hospital as their cars, driven by their relatives coming to pick them up were impounded.

“My brother was coming to pick me up. I cannot drive and cabs no longer operate, so he has to pick me up. This is an essential service, yet we are being harassed by the police like this. We have been challaned now!” said staff nurse Sneh, whose brother was stopped from picking her up since he did not have a curfew pass.

“We were told by authorities that we can give our identity cards to our relatives if they are coming to pick us up and they will be excused but now our car has been impounded!” added the nurse, who was stranded outside the hospital for hours into the late afternoon after her morning shift finished from the ward.

“Though staff are excused from the curfew rules and can commute if they have their identity cards, the same does not apply to relatives, so the police had to give them a ticket, those are the rules,” says a spokesperson for GMCH 32. “However, we have spoken to the SSP, traffic and the car has been released.

We have also made buses available which can drop staff members back to their homes if they don’t have a way to commute, why don’t the nurses just use them?” asked the spokesperson.

However, the staff nurse claimed that the buses have a set route and her house and that of many others do not fall on that route, so they cannot commute via the buses. “We have no option, if we have to do our duty we need to be picked up! Then why harass us unnecessarily like that!” added the nurse.

