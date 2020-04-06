Move car for five meters once a week to avoid mechanic failure, say experts

The expert also said that many of us park the cars outside the residence, which should not be done and if the car is being parked outside, then it should be covered with a car cover. (Representational Photo) The expert also said that many of us park the cars outside the residence, which should not be done and if the car is being parked outside, then it should be covered with a car cover. (Representational Photo)

While the country is under lockdown and most vehicles remain stationary, experts advise to move them regularly as ‘cars if stationary for more than a week, can develop problems with their battery or tyres’.

“We advise car owners to keep their car in motion, even if it has been stationary. The car should be run atleast 5 meters front or reverse, once a week, to avoid any mechanic failure in the vehicle,” said Hitesh Taneja, Manager, Volkswagen, Chandigarh.

He added, “Firstly start your car for ten minutes every 2-3 days to protect the battery; do not engage the handbrake for long durations; rotate steering once in 2-3 days; clean the exterior every three days or cover it to protect from dust and dirt; and then to avoid flat spots on tyres, move the car forward and or backward slightly.”

On cars being stationery for a long period, Taneja said, “People should avoid parking car under tree or bird dropping areas, at least run the vehicle for 5 meter front or reverse once in a week to avoid any mechanic failure in the vehicle; also pull up the wiper for its longer life and do not use wiper if the vehicle has been stationery for a long time, to avoid scratches on windshield due to dust. For the interiors, do not leave any junk inside the car before locking it.”

For automatic cars, Taneja advised people to keep the lever position in parking mode, to avoid rusting on brake pad and brake disk area.

The expert also said that many of us park the cars outside the residence, which should not be done and if the car is being parked outside, then it should be covered with a car cover.

After the lockdown, finally when there is a plan to take the car on road, then the AC should not be started immediately, and rather the windows should be opened first, and then blower should be run for a minimum of one minute and then start the AC.

