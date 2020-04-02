In absence of delivery persons, home delivery becomes a hassle, most shut

While one or two restaurants were offering home delivery on Tuesday on Zomato and Swiggy, food delivery apps have now started delivering dairy products and essential groceries. (Representational Photo) While one or two restaurants were offering home delivery on Tuesday on Zomato and Swiggy, food delivery apps have now started delivering dairy products and essential groceries. (Representational Photo)

WHILE THE authorities in Chandigarh and Panchkula have exempted e-commerce services including food delivery from the restrictions imposed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, home delivery facility of popular online platforms has largely failed to resume as many service providers continue to remain shut while those who have opened have been facing difficulty in timely delivery of orders.

However, milk sellers have started operating through these online platforms.

“We are unable to start services as our raw material comes from the Mohali Industrial area and entry from there is not possible. We can’t open till the backend is closed. Also, they have not given many passes for delivery boys in Panchkula, only six-seven such passes have been issued. We won’t be able to deliver with such numbers,” said an official of Dominos in Panchkula.

While one or two restaurants were offering home delivery on Tuesday on Zomato and Swiggy, food delivery apps have now started delivering dairy products and essential groceries. While dairy products are available on both the applications, grocery items like pulses, rice, flour and spices are available through a single provider on Swiggy.

Zomato in response an e-mailed query declined to comment on the matter but referred to Deepinder Goyal’s tweet that. “The next immediate problem to solve is restaurant and cloud kitchen availability. We need to ensure that kitchens stay open during these times so that we can help with delivery as much as possible,” Goyal had tweeted.

JnJ in Chandigarh Sector 28 is among the few fast food providers to have restarted services in Chandigarh through Zomato, but they deliver the orders through their own delivery boys. “We have curfew passes so we face little difficulty and if we do, we call curfew helpline. We have 10 delivery boys working for us who have sanitisers, masks and gloves. We have also introduced contactless delivery in which the orders are left outside safely and sanitisers are used before picking order and after dropping them. It would not have been possible with Zomato delivery boys as they have to visit different places,” said Rohit, manager at the JnJ’s.

Apna Vaishno Dhaba in Panchkula Sector 10 is one of the few places open in the city for takeout. They are, however, unable to home deliver due to lack of delivery boys. “One delivery boy from Zomato was available on Monday and we were able to deliver seven to ten orders,” said the place manager over the phone.

While the online grocery store BigBasket has resumed the services in the Tricity, it is unable to accept any orders, both due to backlog and lack of uninterrupted supply. Both Panchkula and UT administrators, however, have put up a list of stores and shops on their websites for home delivery.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd