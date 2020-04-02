Councillors get five curfew passes each

As the Panchkula and Mohali administration have been giving out curfew passes in large numbers, many of them are travelling to Chandigarh thereby increasing the rush on the roads. (File) As the Panchkula and Mohali administration have been giving out curfew passes in large numbers, many of them are travelling to Chandigarh thereby increasing the rush on the roads. (File)

Councillors of the Municipal Corporation, who are in the habit of taking parking passes, wanted a curfew pass as well, thinking it is another privilege they should not miss. And they got five each!

These passes, which include one pass for the councillor, four for their aides and one for their car, have been issued when norms of social distancing have to be followed strictly.

Sources said that the councillors had been creating a ruckus for not taking political representatives along and wanted a curfew pass. “We couldn’t help it, they wanted curfew passes. We resisted initially but then we were told that we aren’t taking the political representatives along without pondering over the fact that roads will be crowded and there is no point of social distancing,” a senior officer said.

Many political representatives are also sending out pictures of ‘helping’ the needy. Six volunteers giving out two bananas to three needy people and then getting clicked is the new favourite photo opportunity in this time of crisis.

As the Panchkula and Mohali administration have been giving out curfew passes in large numbers, many of them are travelling to Chandigarh thereby increasing the rush on the roads.

