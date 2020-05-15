Chandigarh: Six Covid-19 patients discharged, three in ICU

Vendors donning PPE kits selling essential items from the other side of the barricades to residents of containment zone at Bapu Dham in Chandigarh. Vendors donning PPE kits selling essential items from the other side of the barricades to residents of containment zone at Bapu Dham in Chandigarh.

After a spike in the number of Covid-19 patients in the past few weeks, no new case was reported in the UT on Thursday. Meanwhile, six patients recovered and were discharged from PGIMER, while three patients with severe symptoms remain under intensive care at the ICU in PGIMER’s Nehru Extension Block.

The six patients who were discharged include five from Chandigarh and one from Mullanpur in Punjab. A total of 37 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital until now, leaving 151 active cases of Covid-19 in the city. The total number cases reported in the city remain 191.

Four patients from Sector 30, as well as a 32-year-old man from Bapu Dham colony were discharged. The 42-year-old man was a community contact of an already diagnosed coronavirus infection patient from the colony. As for the patients from sector 30, three of them, a 62-year-old male, a 35-year-old female and a 23-year-old female had no relevant contact or travel history which could explain how they contracted the virus. However, the fourth patient from Sector 30, a 55-year-old woman, was a household contact of another Covid-19 patient from the sector.

3 patients in ICU

Apart from the 67-year-old man from Sector 15 and the 60-year-old woman from the rehabilitation colony in Dhanas who have been in the ICU for over a week now, a 75-year-old woman from Bapu Dham colony who tested positive on Wednesday was also shifted to the ICU. The woman from Dhanas, who is a diabetic, and the 75-year-old from Bapu Dham colony are on nasal prongs for concentrated oxygen support, while the 60-year-old heart patient from Sector 15 is doing much better and does not need any oxygen support.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd