Chandigarh: 1,536 challans issued in 11 days

A TOTAL of 1,536 traffic challans have been issued in the last 11 days, since the imposition of the curfew in Chandigarh from midnight March 23, exempting only essential services.

The maximum challans – 1,123 out of 1,536- were issued for driving without a helmet followed by 839 challans for driving vehicles without insurance. The total challans cover 3,819 traffic violations including 57 miscellaneous violations.

Other than that, as many as 1,363 vehicles have been impounded by UT traffic police.

“Since after the curfew on March 23, the challan drive was slowed down and focus was shifted to maintaining law and order. People are also not coming out. All these challans were issued at the outer and inner makes and the challaned vehicles include those from Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali. As many as 13 vehicles were impounded when drivers showed the permission letters issued for some other vehicle,” said DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan.

According to the figures, 678 two-wheelers were challaned for driving without registration certificates and 589 motor vehicles were challaned for driving without valid driving license. As many as 23 four-wheelers were challaned for without seat belt driving. Nine challans were issued for driving taxis without wearing uniform and eight vehicles were challaned for wrong parking.

Ten vehicles were challaned for stopping on Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg and Udyog Path. The Traffic police had started challaning vehicles for unnecessary stopping on main roads since January 6.

“These days, only compoundable traffic violations, in which traffic police has power to release the impounded vehicles, are coming to light. In non-compoundable offences including drunken driving, red light jump, talking on cell phone while driving, powers of accepting the fine and releasing the vehicles are with district courts. Liquor vends etc are also closed so there is no chance of drunken driving,” said a police officer.

